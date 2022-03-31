White House responds to Trump's call for Putin to release info on Hunter Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:53 IST
The White House said on Wednesday that now is clearly not the time to enter into a scheme with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about former President Donald Trump's calling on Putin to release information about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.
