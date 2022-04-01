Odisha gave world a message of peace and love: President Kovind

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on its formation day, saying the state gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence.Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people.

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on its formation day, saying the state gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence.

Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011. "On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state," Kovind tweeted.

