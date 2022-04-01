PM Modi pays homage to Sivakumara Swamiji on his birth anniversary
We will keep working to fulfill his dreams, the prime minister said.Shivakumara Swamiji, who headed the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka and was known as the Walking God among his countless followers, passed away in 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Sivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka on his birth anniversary, and said ''we will always remember his unparalleled community service''.
''I pay homage to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of countless people,'' Modi tweeted. ''We will always remember his unparalleled community service and his emphasis on healthcare and education. We will keep working to fulfill his dreams,'' the prime minister said.
