London Met Police chief Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

London police chief Cressida Dick will leave her post on April 10, the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:45 IST
Cressida Dick Image Credit: Wikipedia
London police chief Cressida Dick will leave her post on April 10, the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday. Dick resigned in February after Khan told her he was not satisfied she could root out the racism, sexism and other problems that still existed within the Metropolitan Police force.

"The Mayor will now work closely with the Home Secretary (interior minister Priti Patel) to appoint a new Commissioner to address the deep cultural issues facing the Met Police Service," Khan's office said in a statement. It said Deputy Commissioner Steve House will serve as acting commissioner while the recruitment process takes place to find Dick's successor.

"The Mayor has been clear that candidates for the next Commissioner must have a plan to restore the trust and confidence of Londoners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

