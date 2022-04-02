Left Menu

MK Stalin inaugurates DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated his party's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:14 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates his party's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated his party's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in the national capital. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied the DMK chief as he inaugurated his party's new office.

On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the latter's office. Stalin also visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to PM Modi.

He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

