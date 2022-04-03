AAP poses no threat to BJP in J&K: Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said there is no threat to BJP from the emergence of AAP on the political map of the Union Territory.

“We have a strong base and are poised to form the next government with our own chief minister,” Raina told reporters at a function organised to welcome several prominent people, including some doctors at the party headquarters here.

Asked about the rising number of AAP members, Raina said “BJP is the world’s largest political party, having 18 lakh members in J&K.” “We have two Members of Parliament and public representatives in the form of DDCs, BDCs, Municipal Councillors, Sarpanchs and Panchs … BJP is present in every household,” he said, when asked about media reports suggesting several former ministers and legislators along with 100 Panchayati members are likely to join AAP in coming days.

The BJP leader said he toured different parts of Jammu and Kashmir recently and saw the enthusiasm among the people for the party.

Raina said people are happy with the functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “we are going to sweep the next assembly elections to form the new government in J&K with our own chief minister.” He claimed that the party will achieve its target of 50-plus assembly seats and there will be no need to seek support from any other party.

Earlier, Raina along with former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and former minister Priya Sethi welcomed the new entrants including doctors Suman Abrol and Subhash Abrol into the party.

