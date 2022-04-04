Orban's Fidesz leads opposition by a wide margin -partial results

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was comfortably ahead of their opposition rivals based on partial results of Sunday's national election.

Preliminary results with 23% of national party list votes counted showed Fidesz carrying 60% of votes versus 29% for a six-party opposition party alliance. Fidesz was also ahead in most single-member constituencies based on early results.

