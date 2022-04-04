Left Menu

Biden to detail plans to tackle U.S. trucking challenges on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will provide details on Monday of his administration's plans to step up the number of truck drivers by drawing in more women and veterans, as the White House moves to strengthen national supply chains.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:31 IST
Biden to detail plans to tackle U.S. trucking challenges on Monday
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will provide details on Monday of his administration's plans to step up the number of truck drivers by drawing in more women and veterans, as the White House moves to strengthen national supply chains. In a statement, the White House said Biden would be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in outlining the efforts to remedy long-standing weaknesses stemming from workforce challenges in the trucking industry.

The moves are part of a year-long drive to stiffen U.S. supply chains against climate shocks and geopolitical tension, so as to ensure that China or other nations cannot weaponize the supply of goods against the United States. Biden has focused on rebuilding U.S. supply chains after acute shortages of personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a dearth of semiconductors that made cars costlier and helped push inflation to 40-year highs.

The plan to boost the numbers of truck drivers, launched in 2021, has swelled hiring, with more commercial driver licenses available in the first two months of this year versus last year's corresponding period, the statement said. Trucking moves 72% of goods in America and some carriers routinely lose, and must replace, 90% of their workers each year, White House figures showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022