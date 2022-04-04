Kremlin condemns Polish comments on readiness to host nuclear weapons

The Kremlin on Monday condemned comments by the leader of Poland's ruling party, who said Warsaw would be open to having U.S. nuclear weapons on its soil and would welcome a 50% increase in the number of U.S. troops in Europe.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a move would only lead to heightened tensions.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who heads the Law and Justice (PiS) party, said at the weekend that Poland would be open to having nuclear weapons stationed on its territory - but that this was not currently under consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)