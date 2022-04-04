Left Menu

Former CM Kumaraswamy accuses BJP of raising emotive issues

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged rampant corruption in the State and took a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by saying he should offer concession to peoples files like the one given to The Kashmir Files. You made The Kashmir Files tax-free but you never touched peoples files.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:30 IST
Former CM Kumaraswamy accuses BJP of raising emotive issues
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged rampant corruption in the State and took a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by saying he should offer concession to ''people’s files'' like the one given to 'The Kashmir Files.' “You made ‘The Kashmir Files' tax-free but you never touched people’s files. You are collecting 100 per cent tax on those people’s files. Give 100 per cent concession to them. The country will benefit,” Kumaraswamy told reporters. He said the contractors have alleged that ministers were demanding 40 per cent commission on public works. On the row over 'hijab' and 'halal' meat, Kumaraswamy said he had expressed apprehension that the BJP would raise some emotive issues and create an atmosphere to disturb peace and harmony in society.'' ''My prediction has come true...'' The JD(S) leader accused the BJP government, led by Bommai, of turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the ongoing campaign against halal meat. “Why do you play the State anthem by noted Kannada poet Kuvempu, which says Karnataka is a garden of racial peace? I am not in favour of any particular religion or any specific caste or community. I am with the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said. He alleged that those distributing leaflets against such meat, and disturbing peace in society are roaming scot-free without paying heed to complaints filed by some advocates in that regard. He slammed the Congress. ''Congress is responsible for bringing the BJP to power and for the deterioration of peace and harmony in the State. Congress was responsible for unseating a secular government in 2019,” Kumaraswamy said, referring to the coalition government led by him for 14 months from May 2018 to July 2019. He accused the Congress also of giving passage to anti-cow slaughter and anti-religious conversion Bills that were introduced by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022