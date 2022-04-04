All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress protest steep rise in petrol, diesel prices

The All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress on Monday organised a protest against the government over the steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

Hundreds of protesters raised slogans against the Centre, holding it responsible for a ''sharp'' increase in the prices of oil and gas. Its chairman Udit Raj said the BJP government has increased prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and even the domestic gas cylinder just after the assembly polls in five states were over. ''The Modi government has given a return gift to the voters who gave them victory in four states. The spike in fuel prices has also led to inflation among other daily commodities. The government should reduce fuel prices to give a breather to people,'' he said.

During the protest, agitators mocked the central government by garlanding cylinders and motorcycles. Congress supporters, who participated in the protest, said it was becoming difficult for the common people to survive amid such high inflation.

Constant increase in fuel and natural gas prices have broken the backbone of the public, as rates of petrol and diesel are being raised every day, which has a cascading effect on other commodities and mare making daily consumables costlier, Subharansh Rai, spokesperson of the organisation said.

The protest was part of the Congress' three-phases campaign – ''Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'' - against the Modi government ''We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states will conclude, fuel prices will be hiked. We demand that fuel prices be rolled back. The government cannot understand the difficulties faced by the public due to the rise,'' he added.

