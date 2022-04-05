Left Menu

Road ahead for Congress more challenging than ever before: Sonia Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:59 IST
Road ahead for Congress more challenging than ever before: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity at all levels of the organisation while noting that the road ahead for the party is more challenging than ever before and the spirit of resilience of party workers is under severe test.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she also hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party's ''divisive agenda'' has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and that history is being ''mischievously distorted'' to add fuel to its agenda.

''The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda.It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice,'' she charged.

''We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries,'' she told party MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Accusing the ruling establishment of targeting the opposition, its leaders and workers, she said the full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them. ''Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation,'' she charged and added such blatant threats and tactics will neither frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the first one being held after the party's debacle in recent assembly elections in five states, is being attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, besides all party MPs in both houses of Parliament.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022