PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:19 IST
JK Waqf Board chairperson meets PM Modi
A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, including its Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Andrabi was recently elected the head of Waqf Board which manages Muslim community land and properties.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, ''Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the JK Waqf Board and others called on PM Narendra Modi.'' PTI KR KR TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

