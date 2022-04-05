Kumaraswamy warns Sri Lanka like situation if BJP continues in power

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said if the BJP continues to be in power for the next 5 to 10 years, India will face a situation similar to Sri Lanka.

Seeking a chance for his party to form a government on its own, during the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, he said the JD(S) is open to appointing a Dalit as the Chief Minister, if such a situation arises.

''If things continue this way for the next five to 10 years, if the same BJP government continues and the administration goes on in the same way, don't have any doubts about the country facing the situation that Sri Lanka is facing today,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking at a farmers' event here, he said, ''if our people don't get aware of things that are happening, we will be pushed to a troublesome situation that the people of Sri Lanka are facing today.'' Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public there has been suffering for months.

Noting that a swamiji has thrown a challenge at him, asking if he will make a Dalit the CM and a Muslim the Deputy Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said, ''....if such a situation arises, I will make a Dalit the CM. I'm ready, I have already been in the CM's seat.'' He called on the people to bring a regional party that has commitment towards the state, an opportunity to administer Karnataka.

Further stating that he has already been CM twice, Kumaraswamy said, ''my photo is in the cabinet hall... my friends and supporters are saying that they want their Kumaranna to become Chief Minister for the third time....I don't want to become CM again, just to jubilate, I want to serve the farmers of Karnataka, who are suffering.'' He also urged farmers leaders to join the mainstream politics. ''....if you are ready, I'm ready to make you candidates in at least 10 assembly seats.'' PTI KSU ROH ROH

