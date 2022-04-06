US OKs $100M transfer of missiles to Ukraine

President Joe Biden approved a USD 100 million transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to an administration official.

The transfer brings the total of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to USD 2.4 billion since Biden took office last January.

The White House announced late Tuesday that Biden approved the assistance, which is funded as part of a broader USD 13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine approved by Congress last month after Russia's invasion. The administration official confirmed that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to combat Russian armour.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

