CPI(M) cannot bring down Modi govt even if it contests along with Cong: Kerala BJP

As the CPI(M)'s Party Congress stressed on the need for a broader secular alliance against the BJP, the saffron party's Kerala unit on Wednesday said the Marxist party's desire to bring down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will not materialise even if they join hands with the Congress during general elections.

The BJP has become the largest political party in the world with 301 seats in Lok Sabha and 101 seats in Rajya Sabha but the Left parties, which once had a prominent presence in the country, have shrunk just to Kerala, party state chief K Surendran said here.

He was speaking at a function held at the BJP's state headquarters in connection with the party's 42nd foundation day celebrations.

The CPI(M) would not be able to defeat the BJP in elections (at the national level) even if they contest joining hands with the Congress, he said.

''The Party Congress says the BJP is the main opponent. But, they could not convince even their activists in West Bengal where the Marxist party workers seek refuge in BJP offices to escape from the attack of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's goons,'' Surendran alleged.

The CPI(M)'s Party Congress is currently underway in Kannur district.

The Congress, which had once ruled the entire country, is now ruined, he said, adding that PM Modi's popularity is growing day by day.

BJP veteran and former Union minister O Rajagopal hoisted the party flag to mark the occasion, while Surendran led a rally of party workers in this regard.

Modi's speech in New Delhi addressing party workers on the foundation day was displayed on a big screen at the state headquarters here.

