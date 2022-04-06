National Conference unit in J-K's Mathwar joins BJP

The Mathwar unit of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, including a block development council chairman and eight sarpanches and panches, joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

Senior party leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana welcomed the new entrants and described the development as a wind of change.

Rana said people cannot be driven by exploitative politics anymore as they know dubious and murkier politics has cost them dearly over the decades.

''Those trying to be seen on both sides of the fence to remain relevant in politics, especially in the valley, are undermining the political understanding of the people, who are sagacious enough to read between the lines,'' he said.

Without naming the National Conference and the PDP, Rana claimed that after failing to sell dreams of autonomy and self-rule, they tend to fill the space left by the Hurriyat Conference most of the time.

''This is the worst type of hypocrisy that has plunged Jammu and Kashmir into an unprecedented political instability,'' he added.

Rana said the credibility deficit has taken a toll on self-centric politicians which is why the people are deserting them in pursuit of an effective and responsive government that can fulfil their urges and aspirations, undertake development, ensure social justice, provide jobs and focus on economic growth.

''This is possible only under a double-engine dispensation which is focused towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)