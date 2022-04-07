Ukraine seeks 'long-term solutions' to help it win war with Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who was holding talks with G7 and NATO nations on Thursday, said his country was seeking "long-term solutions" to help it win its war with Russia.
"I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine's urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail," Kuleba wrote in a tweet which he said was sent from NATO headquarters in Brussels."
