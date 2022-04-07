Left Menu

3 Meghalaya villages transferred to Assam against people’s wishes, claims regional party chief

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:32 IST
3 Meghalaya villages transferred to Assam against people's wishes, claims regional party chief
HSPDP chief K P Pangniang has alleged that three villages that were ''originally a part of West Khasi Hills'' no longer figure in the list of places that were accorded to Meghalaya in the pact inked by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart to resolve disputes along the interstate border.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), an ally of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), also claimed that the villages were ''transferred'' to Assam against the wishes of the local population.

''Three villages -- Joypur, Salbari and Huwapara – have not been made a part of Meghalaya despite villagers openly stating that they desire to remain a part of this state,” according to the leader of the HSPDP, a regional outfit that has two MLAs in the 60-member House.

Pangniang maintained that he would raise the issue in the next MDA meeting.

As per the agreement signed in March, of the 36.79 sq km area taken up for resolution in first phase, Assam will get 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km.

Earlier, the TMC, which is the leading opposition party in the state, had contended that the Meghalaya government ''gifted'' huge tracts of tribal land along the interstate border to Assam without the consent of the landowners.

Local leaders in Jaintia Hills, too, had expressed concern over the possibility of their villages being ''given away'' to Assam.

