Left Menu

India welcomes two-month ceasefire in Yemen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:35 IST
India welcomes two-month ceasefire in Yemen
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday welcomed the announcement of a two-month ceasefire in Yemen and hoped that it will help in building a positive momentum towards an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in that country.

The UN-brokered ceasefire, the first such nationwide arrangement since 2016, was announced on Friday by Hans Grundberg, the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General (UNSG).

''We welcome the announcement of the two-month ceasefire in the Yemen conflict from April 2 at the initiative of UNSG's Special Envoy Hans Grundberg,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

''We hope that this truce will lead to a more comprehensive and durable ceasefire and build positive momentum towards an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen,'' he said.

Bagchi said India has historical and friendly ties with Yemen and hopes for peace, security and prosperity of the people of the country as well as the region.

Yemen has been witnessing large-scale violence for several years as a result of hostilities between Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists PTI MPB SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022