Bareillly man thrashed for calling Modi 'Ram', Yogi 'Krishna'

A 45-year-old man was thrashed here allegedly for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reincarnations of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, police said on Thursday.

The man was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition and a case has been registered in this connection, they said.

Kamran Haseeb, the victim, said some people were holding grudges against him since the elections.

He said that same people beat him up on Wednesday when he hailed the two politicians as reincarnations of Ram and Krishna, and praised their schemes. Haseeb, who lives in Jaffar Khan locality here, said he tried to convince them that the government should be praised for providing free food grains, salt, refined oil, but this instead infuriated them.

The accused him with lathis, said Haseeb, according to police. Haseeb also alleged that the accused tried to kill him with a country-made weapon but he managed to save himself, police said. SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said investigations are on in the case and action will be taken after enquiry.

