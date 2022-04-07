Left Menu

Saudi foreign ministry announces return of Saudi ambassador to Lebanon -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:45 IST
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Beirut has returned to Lebanon, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, in a sign of easing tensions following a rift that saw the kingdom and other Gulf states withdraw their envoys last year.

Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were once generous donors for Lebanon but relations have been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

