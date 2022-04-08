Left Menu

Failed COVID vaccine mandate means no further easing of curbs - minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:06 IST
Failed COVID vaccine mandate means no further easing of curbs - minister
Karl Lauterbach Image Credit: Facebook (@Karl_Lauterbach)
  • Country:
  • Germany

The failure of a draft bill mandating that the elderly be vaccinated against COVID-19 means there will probably be a new wave of infections in autumn and no leeway for further easing of restrictions, Germany's health minister said on Friday.

"In any case, a wave is to be expected," Karl Lauterbach told journalists, a day after the lower house of parliament voted against a law compelling people over 60 to get vaccinated.

Lauterbach said he would continue to fight for mandatory vaccinations but that he was very skeptical that it would happen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022