Sri Lanka president yet to accept resignation of finance minister Sabry - lawmaker

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:17 IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has yet to accept the resignation of Ali Sabry as finance minister, ruling party lawmaker Kanchana Wijesekera told parliament on Friday.

"We still have a finance minister. The resignation letter submitted by Ali Sabry is yet to be accepted by the president," Wijesekera said.

Sabry sent his resignation to Rajapaksa on Tuesday after just a day in the office, offering to even leave his parliamentary seat for the president to appoint someone from outside if he desired, to deal with a severe economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

