Sri Lanka president yet to accept resignation of finance minister Sabry - lawmaker
- Country:
- India
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has yet to accept the resignation of Ali Sabry as finance minister, ruling party lawmaker Kanchana Wijesekera told parliament on Friday.
"We still have a finance minister. The resignation letter submitted by Ali Sabry is yet to be accepted by the president," Wijesekera said.
Sabry sent his resignation to Rajapaksa on Tuesday after just a day in the office, offering to even leave his parliamentary seat for the president to appoint someone from outside if he desired, to deal with a severe economic crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's
- Sabry
- Ali Sabry
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Rajapaksa
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Central bank says country's banking system stable
Sri Lanka's faces Chinese 'strategic trap': Expert
Sri Lanka's economy worsens, Forex reserves plummeting to USD 500 million
Sabry appointed as Sri Lanka's finance minister
Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, as country faces its worst economic crisis of all time