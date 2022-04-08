Sri Lanka president yet to accept resignation of finance minister Sabry - lawmaker

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has yet to accept the resignation of Ali Sabry as finance minister, ruling party lawmaker Kanchana Wijesekera told parliament on Friday.

"We still have a finance minister. The resignation letter submitted by Ali Sabry is yet to be accepted by the president," Wijesekera said.

Sabry sent his resignation to Rajapaksa on Tuesday after just a day in the office, offering to even leave his parliamentary seat for the president to appoint someone from outside if he desired, to deal with a severe economic crisis.

