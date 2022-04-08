Assam crime rate drops by 39 pc: CM

Left Menu

There has been a 39.4 per cent decline in the crime rate in Assam during the January-March quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period the previous year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.In January this year, 7,715 cases were reported as against 10,345 in the previous year.

There has been a 39.4 per cent decline in the crime rate in Assam during the January-March quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period the previous year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

In January this year, 7,715 cases were reported as against 10,345 in the previous year. This declined further to 5,397 cases in February 2022 compared to 10,410 in the same month last year. In March this year, 6,113 cases were reported as against 10,981 in the same month in 2021, he said in a Twitter post.

''Sharp dip in crimes and fast disposal rate - kudos to @assampolice - have created a sense of security among the people,'' the chief minister tweeted.

The number of cases investigated and disposed of in January 2022 was 10,383 as against 9,417 in the same month last year. In February this year, 8,357 cases were disposed of while the figure was 8,802 in the same month in the previous year. In March this year, 9,660 cases were disposed of as compared to 6,210 in the same month in 2021, Sarma said.

''Our zero tolerance policy towards crime is bearing fruit. New benchmarks have been set in our journey towards establishing permanent peace in the state,'' the chief minister said.

