Ex-BJP MLA from Gorakhpur returns as doctor

He said he was not performing his role as a doctor for quite some time due to his engagements and responsibilities as an MLA.I am now an ex-MLA and I am not required to inspect drainage systems and roads daily.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has returned to his earlier profession of a doctor.

Agarwal, who had represented Gorakhpur Urban since 2002, had to vacate his constituency for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

A trained pediatrician, Agarwal took to social media to announce that he will return to his profession and will see patients from 9 am to 2 pm daily in the Daudpur area. He said he was not performing his role as a doctor for quite some time due to his engagements and responsibilities as an MLA.

“I am now an ex-MLA and I am not required to inspect drainage systems and roads daily. I’ll now give time to my practice as a doctor,” Agarwal told PTI.

“I was not able to devote time to patients but now I’ll give my time to them and dedicate the remaining time to social work.” Agarwal has been winning the Gorakhpur urban seat since 2002. He joined the BJP in 2007.

In 2022, the BJP fielded Adityanath from the seat which he won.

Agarwal had welcomed the party’s decision and showed full support in the election campaign of Adityanath.

