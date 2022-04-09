Left Menu

Mamata condemns 'attack' on Sharad Pawar's residence

After the protest, Pawar said that the agitated MSRTC workers were misled by an unwise leadership.Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi -- a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have condemned the incident, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directing the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 12:48 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned an ''attack'' on the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a sudden and angry protest outside Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday afternoon when he was home, alleging he has not done anything to resolve their issues.

His daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule tried to placate the protesters but in vain. Police eventually took them away and registered a case against 107 people.

''I condemn the attack on the residence of one of India's senior most public figures, Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks and welcome the statement of @CMOMaharashtra for stern action against the offenders,'' Banerjee tweeted. After the protest, Pawar said that the agitated MSRTC workers were ''misled by an unwise leadership''.

Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi -- a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – have condemned the incident, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directing the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the ''attack''.

