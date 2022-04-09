Pakistan's army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over parliamentary vote -sources

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.

The vote is yet to happen despite the passage of nearly 12 hours since the session started on Saturday.

