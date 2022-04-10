Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets environment activist Shankar Singh Bisht

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met Shankar Singh Bisht, an environment activist who is running a public awareness campaign for environmental protection.

Updated: 10-04-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:37 IST
A visual from the meet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met Shankar Singh Bisht, an environment activist who is running a public awareness campaign for environmental protection. Bisht is on a 'padayatra' to spread awareness about environmental protection and saving forests from fire.

Singh told the Chief Minister that he will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi via Chaukhutia-Gairsain-Dehradun. He said that he has been running a water conservation campaign for two years. Chief Minister Dhami appreciated and honored the efforts of Bisht for environmental protection. He said that his campaign for environmental protection would also inspire other people to work in this direction.

