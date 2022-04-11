Ifop poll projects Macron will win presidential election with razor-thin margin
An Ifop poll of voting intentions for French TV station TF1 showed that French President Emmanuel Macron would win the second round of the election on April 24 with 51% of the vote. It left Macron's projected win within the margin of error, IFOP said.
In 2017, when Macron also faced far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round, Macron won 66.1% of the vote.
