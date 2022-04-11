Left Menu

France's Le Maire says Macron needs a majority, but no coalition

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:35 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday said Emmanuel Macron will spend the next two weeks trying to convince voters to vote for him in the second round of presidential elections, adding that he was against forming a coalition government.

Asked about forming a coalition between parties of different leanings to help Macron stay in power, Le Maire said: "I think we don't have the interest to have a puzzle-style majority consisting of small pieces we have to permanently readjust."

Le Maire also said themes often associated with the political left, such as the fight against climate change and the strengthening of the European Union, would play a key role in the next two weeks of campaigning.

