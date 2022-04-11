France's Le Maire says Macron needs a majority, but no coalition
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday said Emmanuel Macron will spend the next two weeks trying to convince voters to vote for him in the second round of presidential elections, adding that he was against forming a coalition government.
Asked about forming a coalition between parties of different leanings to help Macron stay in power, Le Maire said: "I think we don't have the interest to have a puzzle-style majority consisting of small pieces we have to permanently readjust."
Le Maire also said themes often associated with the political left, such as the fight against climate change and the strengthening of the European Union, would play a key role in the next two weeks of campaigning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Maire
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Bruno Le
- Macron
- European Union
ALSO READ
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
French retailer Auchan says it plans to remain in Russia, Ukraine calls for boycott
French envoy compares Mariupol to Aleppo
French Foreign Minister Le Drian: confident Iran nuclear deal is near