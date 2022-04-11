French need to prevent Le Pen from winning election, Luxembourg's Asselborn says

The possibility of Marine Le Pen winning the French presidential elections is a worrying prospect for the European Union, which needs to be prevented by the French people, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.

"I am very worried, I hope that we won't get Le Pen as French president", Asselborn said before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. "It would not only be a break away from the core values of the EU, it would totally change its course. The French need to prevent this."

