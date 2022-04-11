Left Menu

Germany's Scholz welcomes Austrian-Russian meeting in Moscow

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:58 IST
Germany's Scholz welcomes Austrian-Russian meeting in Moscow
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes the meeting of his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and supports any diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Nehammer said he will meet Putin on Monday, adding he hoped to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the "war of aggression".

