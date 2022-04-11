Germany's Scholz welcomes Austrian-Russian meeting in Moscow
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:58 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes the meeting of his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and supports any diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
Nehammer said he will meet Putin on Monday, adding he hoped to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the "war of aggression".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
