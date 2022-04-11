Rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur, BJP MLA writes to Adityanath

A BJP MLA has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Sultanpur be renamed as Kushbhawanpur after Lord Ram’s son.

In the previous term of the Adityanath government, Sultanpur’s Lambhua MLA Devmani Dwivedi had made a similar demand. Sultanpur is the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP leader Maneka Gandhi.

Sultanpur MLA Vinod Singh in his letter to the CM on April 7 wrote that the area falls between Ayodhya and Prayagraj, and has many religious places like Dhopap, Makarikund, Sitakund Ghat and Vijethua Mahabiran. These places stress the belief that Kush, a son of Lord Ram, developed it as his capital by the name of Kushabhavanpur, he said.

''Later Khilji Badshah named it as Sultanpur for promoting his culture. Many a time people have agitated for renaming it as Kushbhawanpur and have also given memorandums,'' he said.

Vinod Singh said the issue was raised in a public meeting during the Assembly elections and people's response to it was positive.

The Adityanath government in its previous term had renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya and Mughalsarai junction station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya.

