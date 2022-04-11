Left Menu

My phone was tapped by 'political bosses' of Kirit Somaiya who didn't want MVA to take shape, claims Sanjay Raut

Firing a fresh salve at BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that his phone was illegally tapped by political bosses of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who didnt want the MVA government to be formed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:33 IST
My phone was tapped by 'political bosses' of Kirit Somaiya who didn't want MVA to take shape, claims Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Firing a fresh salve at BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that his phone was illegally tapped by ''political bosses'' of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who didn't want the MVA government to be formed. Though Raut didn't mention the exact period when his phone was allegedly tapped, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, took shape after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls and the Sena's political break up with ally BJP. Raut was one of the key leaders who had taken the initiative to form the MVA.

“Who tapped our phones? Somaiya's political bosses did it. Those who are trying to save people like Somaiya tapped our phones,” he alleged while speaking to media persons.

“Our phones were tapped to see that the MVA is not formed in Maharashtra, to know what we were doing and who we were speaking to,” he alleged.

Raut said that tapping phones in such a manner was an offence and an attack on his right to privacy.

He said some police officials had told him then that his phone was being tapped, but that didn't deter him from speaking. “I had said no matter how much they tapped my phone, nobody could stop Uddhav Thackeray from becoming the chief minister. I had said nobody could stop the formation of the government. We are not timid people. We don't run away,” he added. The Mumbai Police probing the illegal phone tapping case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla had on Saturday recorded Raut's statement as a witness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022