Modi congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif; says India desires peace in a region free of terror

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:01 IST
Modi congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif; says India desires peace in a region free of terror
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

''Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,'' Modi tweeted.

''India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,'' the prime minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

