Bypoll in North Kolhapur assembly seat on Tuesday; 15 candidates in fray

All preparations have been made for the bypoll to the North Kolhapur assembly constituency in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

Though there are 15 candidates in the fray, the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

According to the district administration, over 2.90 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for which 357 polling stations have been set up.

The polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm.

Counting of votes will be taken up on April 16.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. PTI SPK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)