Bhagwant Mann in Delhi, to discuss provision of free electricity in Punjab with Kejriwal today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is in the national capital will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:42 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is in the national capital will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources. Sources also said that the Punjab Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today.

"AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu today, followed by Aam Admi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Delhi. He will hold a discussion over the free electricity scheme with Delhi CM, today," sources said. It further said, "Bhagwant Mann will hold discussions with party chief Arvind Kejriwal over the implementation of 300 units of free electricity in Punjab as he comes to Delhi."

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units, reducing youth unemployment and financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for every woman are some of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections concluded last month. Meanwhile, the Punjab CM also assured all stakeholders, including farmers, of smooth, prompt and hassle-free wheat procurement in the state.

He also listed the facilities in the mandis for farmers including arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets etc. (ANI)

