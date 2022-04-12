Left Menu

Ahead of upcoming festivals, Maha home minister urges politicians, people to ensure peace

Politicians should not make statements that could lead to law and order problems and people must ensure they dont fall prey to such remarks and ideologies, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.He was speaking after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review preparedness of the police force ahead of upcoming festivals.I urge politicians to not make statements which will cause law and order issues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:25 IST
Ahead of upcoming festivals, Maha home minister urges politicians, people to ensure peace
  • Country:
  • India

Politicians should not make statements that could lead to law and order problems and people must ensure they don't fall prey to such remarks and ideologies, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review preparedness of the police force ahead of upcoming festivals.

''I urge politicians to not make statements which will cause law and order issues. And people too should not fall for any such statements or ideologies. It is my request to all to cooperate and help in celebrating all festivals peacefully,'' Walse Patil said.

The police are fully prepared to ensure these festivals are celebrated peacefully, with teams keeping an eye on social media posts as well, he said.

Events like the birth anniversary of jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar and festivals such as Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Easter and Ramzan will be celebrated over the next few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022