PTI | Bellinzona | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:47 IST
Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court
Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial charged with fraud and other offenses in June, Switzerland's federal criminal court said on Tuesday.

The court set the trial to be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days during June 8 to 22.

The trial will begin more than 6 1/2 years after criminal proceedings were opened, first against Blatter, over a 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs (then $2 million) he authorized FIFA to make to Platini. Platini made a written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter's first term, from 1998-2002.

The allegations revealed by Swiss federal prosecutors in September 2015 removed Blatter early from the FIFA presidency and ultimately ended Platini's campaign to succeed his former mentor and removed him from the UEFA presidency.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter's alleged mismanagement.

Fraud and forgery charges can be punished with jail sentences of up to five years.

Blatter, who turned 86 last month, and Platini, who turns 67 on the 10th day of the trial, have long denied wrongdoing.

They have cited a verbal agreement more than 20 years ago for the money to be paid eventually.

