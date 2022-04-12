Biden briefed on New York subway shooting: WH

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the horrific shooting in a metro rail – subway – in New York that has left at least 16 injured in the incident, the White House said on Tuesday.

“President Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting,” the White House said as Biden left the city for his day long trip to Des Moines in Iowa.

“White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed,'' said the White House.

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident during early morning rush hour on Tuesday.

The New York Police Department tweeted that “in regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time.” The police are asking witnesses to call law enforcement with any information and are advising people to stay clear of the area.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that “I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues.” PTI LKJ RUP RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)