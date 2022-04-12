Oppn BJP attacks Bengal governor over 'inaction', demonstrates before Raj Bhavan

The West Bengal unit of the BJP, which has always supported the state governor when he was attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday hit out at Jagdeep Dhankhar for his frequent tweets, and asked him to act instead to give respite to the people of the state from the TMC's ''misrule''.

A group of BJP workers also demonstrated before Raj Bhavan here to demand imposition of President's Rule in the state citing alleged collapse of law and order.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that rule of law does not exist in West Bengal and people are looking up to the governor as he is the custodian of the Constitution. ''People are not willing to listen to his statements. People are no longer interested in his tweets. People want him to act, as the time has come to act. The people of the state want him to give them respite from the misrule of TMC,'' Bhattacharya said.

The verbal attack and demonstration by the BJP came as a surprise as it is the ruling TMC that usually locks horns with the governor. Leaders of the saffron party also visit Raj Bhavan frequently to lodge their complaints against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed Bhattacharya's comment reflects ''frustration'' of the saffron camp in the state.

''The BJP has turned Raj Bhavan into its extended party office,'' he said.

The TMC government and Dhankhar had shared an acrimonious relationship since he assumed office in July 2019. Meanwhile, around 20 people led by a BJP councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation shouted slogans against the TMC government in front of Raj Bhavan and demanded President's rule in the state.

When they tried to start a dharna on the road in front of the Raj Bhavan main gate, the police removed them from the high-security area where prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are in force.

''From Anis Khan murder to the incident at Bogtui where nine people were burnt to death, gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Hanskhali to the attack on activists taking part in Ram Navami processions -- this government under Mamata Banerjee has miserably failed to prevent such incidents,'' Sajal Ghosh, the BJP councillor, said.

Demanding Dhankhar's intervention, Ghosh said, ''Article 365 should be immediately promulgated in West Bengal to end this lawlessness''.

Under Article 365 of the Constitution, if a state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions, the Centre can take direct control of the state machinery.

A police officer said around 20 BJP activists were taken to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, for violating prohibitory orders. They were released on personal bonds later.

On the BJP's demand, the TMC spokesperson said, ''The BJP is yet to accept its humiliating defeat in the last assembly polls and is now conspiring against a democratically elected government.'' However, the game plan of the saffron party will not succeed, he added.

