NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

PTI | Albany | Updated: 13-04-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 03:00 IST
New York Lt Governor Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Governor Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal.

Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned Tuesday evening, Hochul said.

He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin's agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a USD 50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Facing charges including bribery, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records, Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday. He was released and bail was set at USD 250,000.

Two lawyers representing Benjamin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

