Corruption Tsunami Hits China's Elite: Ma Xingrui Expelled

China expels Ma Xingrui, formerly a member of the Politburo, amid corruption accusations, marking the intensified anti-graft efforts by President Xi Jinping. The ousted official, who gained prominence within the aerospace sector, failed to prevent serious legal violations, investigators report.

Allegations against Ma include orchestrating improper appointments and engaging in nepotism for personal gain. Additionally, he and his family were involved in accepting valuable gifts and leveraging influence for substantial monetary gains, highlighting extensive 'family corruption.'

This significant step in Xi's corruption crackdown comes alongside mounting scrutiny in China's defense and aerospace industries, previously led by Ma, with numerous senior officials being similarly investigated or expelled.