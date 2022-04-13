Left Menu

Ex-Kerala Minister M P Govindan Nair no more

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:09 IST
Former Kerala Health Minister M P Govindan Nair died here on Wednesday morning.

He was 94-years-old.

Nair died of age-related ailments at his residence here, family sources said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences on the death of Nair, who was the Health Minister during the Congress rule in the state from 1962 to 1964.

Prior to retiring from active political life, he was a Member of Parliament and the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

