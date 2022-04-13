Loudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray must not be given much importance, says Ajit Pawar

Reacting over MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on the usage of loudspeakers in mosques, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that Thackeray should not be given much importance. The Dy CM said, "Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance when the right time comes, I'll surely answer to it, I have the answer for every question."

Earlier Pawar had said that the state government will discuss the order of the court and will talk to the Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil about it. To this, Thackeray called Pawar an atheist, who "does not believe in any religion". Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated its warning to the state government that they should shut loudspeakers in mosques by May 3.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief had stated. The debate sparked after Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa." (ANI)

