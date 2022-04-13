Stay at guesthouses not hotels, don't appoint relatives as PAs: Adityanath to ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told his ministers to stay at government guesthouses instead of hotels during official tours and not appoint relatives as their personal secretaries.

The order on staying at guesthouses also applies to government officials, who have also been asked to report to work on time and ensure that their lunch breaks don't stretch beyond 30 minutes. According to an official, Adityanath a few days ago directed that ministers and officials should stay at the government guesthouses instead of hotels while on official tours.

The ministers have been told that their relatives should not be appointed as personal secretaries, the official said.

The official said the CM order asking the officials to stick to a 30-minute lunch break was issued during an official meeting on Tuesday.

''Generally the lunch break in the government offices is from 1.30 pm to 2.00 pm. However, some people tend to come back to their offices rather late after taking the lunch break. Everybody has been directed to stick to a 30-minute lunch break,'' the official said on Wednesday.

He added that the directives have been implemented with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the UP chief minister on Wednesday said strict action will be initiated against officials and employees for reaching office late and directed that the Citizen's Charter should be implemented at every office.

A government spokesperson said in a statement, ''The chief minister in a meeting said officials and employees posted at government offices should be present on time. Arriving late at the office will not be accepted." ''Senior officials should make surprise inspections on a regular basis at the offices. Strict action should be initiated against the officials and employees who are showing laxity,'' the CM said.

He also directed the officials that they should immediately take cognisance of the complaints made by the public.

''The Citizen's Charter should be effectively implemented at every office. No file should remain pending for more than three days. In case of delay, accountability will be fixed,'' he said.

A Citizen's Charter represents the commitment of an organisation towards standard, quality and time frame of service delivery, grievance redress mechanism, transparency and accountability.

The UP chief minister also directed that stringent action be taken against those running sub-standard nursing colleges and against the rules.

''The running of colleges without accreditation will amount to playing with the future of the youth. Information or complaints pertaining to this should be taken seriously and speedy action be taken,'' he said.

