Ropeway accident: PM Modi to interact with personnel involved in rescue operation

Updated: 13-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:26 IST
Ropeway accident: PM Modi to interact with personnel involved in rescue operation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of the Indian Air Force, Army, National Disaster Response Force, ITBP and the local administration and civil society members who were involved in the rescue operation after a ropeway accident in Jharkhand on Wednesday evening.

Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding.

They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration.

Three persons died in the tragedy.

''At 8 pm today, PM Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar,'' the prime minister's office (PMO) said.

