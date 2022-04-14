PM Modi inaugurates museum to honour all prime ministers of country
The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modis vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence. The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier. Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said. The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.
