K'taka contractor death: Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah detained in Bengaluru

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained on Thursday as the police stopped them from marching toward Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence to demand Minister KS Eshwarappas's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death. The leaders have been detained at High Grounds Police Station.

The Congress leaders were demanding the arrest of Eshwarappas and the registration of an FIR with the corruption charges against him for allegedly demanding commission from the deceased contractor. Earlier today, Patil's mortal remains arrived at his residence in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased contractor on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj. Speaking to the reporters here, Prashant Patil (brother of the deceased) said, "Minister KS Eshwarappa, Basawaraj and Ramesh (Eshwarappa's close aides) must be arrested. We want justice." (ANI)

